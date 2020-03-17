Dwayne Wiggins Of Tony! Toni! Tone! Breaks Down Upcoming Movie, Group History & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

You know when Uncle Funky has an interview, we go back in time and have a little music theory. When Raphael Saadiq joined us last year, it was all about the eventual Tony! Toni! Tone! reunion and his new album. This time, it’s brother Dwayne Wiggins who steps inside the Houston BMW Studios to chat about the band’s history, how their endurance is testament to how much fun they have playing on stage, whether or not he enjoys songwriting more than performing and much more!

Watch the interview below and subscribe to Majic on YouTube!

