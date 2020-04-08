Gary’s Tea talks about the debate of does having a baby with your partner ruin a relationship. The rapper, Lil Baby’s child’s mother went to Instagram live to say how she felt about her relationship prior to having their son.

Speaking of leaving, Kanye West wants to leave hip hop and tells his paster that it’s “the devil’s music” so he’s collaborating with Mariah Carey on a virtual Easter Sunday service.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Does Having A Baby Ruin A Relationship? And Kanye West Wants To Leave Hip Hop [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee

Also On Majic 102.1: