Nicole Ari Parker says she wishes Boris Kodjoe showed her more attention. She went to Instagram live saying that she misses good morning texts and basically the “boyfriend stage” of her relationship. The wife mentioned that she wants more attention from her husband and now everyone else knows that clearly, Boris doesn’t have a happy home.

In other news, OT Genasis is still trolling Keyshia Cole and Gucci Mane says something rude about coronavirus.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Nicole Ari Parker Says She Misses The Single Life [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

@IndiaMonee

Also On Majic 102.1: