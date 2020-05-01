Brandy Talks New Song “Baby Mama” With Chance The Rapper and “Moesha” Reboot [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Brandy is making a comeback just in time for Mother’s Day! Her newest single, “Baby Mama” is paying homage to all the mothers who make a way out of nothing. She dedicates the song to her daughter and wanted to celebrate mothers around the world in this hard time.

Speaking of new music, Brandy is working on new music coming this summer. She talks about even collaborating with her daughter in the studio.

If you’ve been waiting for a Moesha reboot, now it’s on the way! Listen to the interview to get all the details.

