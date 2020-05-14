Majic 102.1 To Hold ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Honoring The Music & Legacy Of Andre Harrell

Andre Harrell envisioned Uptown Records to showcase “the party” of Black culture. Having talented acts such as Heavy D and The Boys, Jodeci, Mary J. Blige and more helped prove that.

Harrell’s untimely passing last Thursday (May 7) left a huge void in popular music. For many, he helped create and build the soundtracks to our childhoods and early adulthood. From giving New Jack Swing its first true home, to helping create and establish one of the defining eras of R&B with Hip Hop Soul to even television with New York Undercover, Harrell made a space for Black voices not only to be heard, but to shine.

On Saturday night (May 16), Sky Houston and Majic are set to honor the legacy of Uptown Records and Andre Harrell by playing some of the label’s biggest hits and more! Tune in Saturday night at 7 PM for Uptown Saturday Night, only on The People’s Station, Majic 102.1!

ANDRE HARRELL (1960 – 2020)

Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell

Also On Majic 102.1: