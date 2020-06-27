Lecrae Clears Up His Reaction To Pastor Calling Slavery A “White Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE]

Lecrae, who will be featured in our virtual Night of Inspiration alongside Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr and Charles Jenkins on July 2 (get your e-tickets here), called in to Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell this week to discuss his recent conversation with megachurch pastor Louie Giglio and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, when Giglio called slavery a “White blessing.”

The clip went viral and people pointed out how Lecrae didn’t refute the statement, but in the interview up top, he explained what was really happening in that moment and expressed what he learned from it and what he would’ve done differently. He believes the pastor’s comment was out of ignorance and realizes it was a moment where he could’ve said more for the underrepresented Black community.

His sentiments were also expressed in his new song, “Deep End,” which speaks to the pressure of being Black in America and paid tribute to Black lives lost at the hands of racists and police.

