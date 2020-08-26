McDonald’s Adding Spicy Chicken McNuggets to Its Menu in September

McDonald’s is adding a new flavor to its famous Chicken McNuggets.

They are adding a new Spicy version of one of its popular menu offerings starting on Sep. 16 as reported by People. The fast-food giant will only offer them for a limited time.

From EURweb:

The hot nuggets will be breaded in spicy tempura coating of cayenne and chili pepper, according to a press release. It will also come with a new Mighty Hot Sauce.

This is going to be the “first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” according to Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen in a newly released statement from McDonald’s.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets. get ready. everywhere 9.16. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 25, 2020

The golden arches is also adding a new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry flavor on the same day as the Spicy Chicken McNuggets. That cold treat will consist of “vanilla soft-serve ice cream, caramel topping,” and pieces of Chips Ahoy! cookies.

While the U.S. will get the Spicy McNuggets this year for the first time, they were introduced in the U.K. last year. One reviewer took to YouTube to give his thoughts below:

