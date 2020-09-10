Usher Looks Back At His Fleeting Relationships For “Bad Habits” [NEW MUSIC]

Ahead of the announcement of tickets to his Las Vegas residency going on sale, Usher has shared the video for his new single “Bad Habits.”

On the track, Usher feels pensive and takes a glance at all of his previous relationships and why they didn’t work. “I love love, I’m just bad at it / I just can’t escape all of these bad habits,” he sings. “I had way too many one nights / I keep messing up my love life.”

The Chris Robinson directed video is the latest from the R&B legend following his “Don’t Waste My Time” track with Ella Mai and his emotional song regarding social and racial injustice, “I Cry.” Watch the video below and get tickets to his residency here.

In other Usher news, the singer is reportedly expecting his third child and first with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The co couple have been quarantining together along with Usher’s two sons, Usher V, 12 and Nayvid, 11.

