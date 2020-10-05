Report: Texans Fire Bill O’Brien After 0-4 Start

After a disastrous start to the 2020 NFL season, the Houston Texans have fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien the first NFL coaching casualty of the year.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

O’Brien’s tenure had become much maligned in recent months, following the trade of All-Pro wide receiverDeAndre Hopkins as well as a trade last season for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil which costs the Texans their first and second-round picks for the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. The team won a Wild Card game last year against the Buffalo Bills in January 2020 but then blew a 24-0 lead to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

O’Brien became the head coach of the Texans in 2014 and made the playoffs four times, moving past the wild card round on two occasions in 2016 and in 2020. He finishes his Texans career with 52 wins and 48 losses. He’s the second longest-tenured coach in team history, only behind Gary Kubiak, who coached for 8 seasons between 2006 and 2013.

