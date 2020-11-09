The historic year of 2020 has been anxiety filled for everyone with the COVID-19 pandemic, protests sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery to name just a few coupled with a president that instead of bringing unity to the country in our year of strife he has fanned the flames of division.

The 2020 Presidential Election results that even during a pandemic had America voting in record number proving that America was tired. So when CNN announced a winner in the 2020 Presidential Election had been declared when Joe Biden won Pennsylvania, for many Americans it felt like a pin had been pushed in a balloon releasing the pleasures of 2020, sending supporters to the streets with tears in their eyes.

CNN’s Van Jones couldn’t run to the street after Joe Biden’s victory on Saturday however he could not conceal the release of pleasure he felt and why this election was so important and proof that so many things MATTERS.

According to Van Jones:

Take a look at CNN’s emotional reaction to President Elect, Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris’s historic victory below.

Watch CNN’s Van Jones Tear Filled Reaction To Joe Biden Being Declared The Winner was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

