Vivica A. Fox Talks “A Very Vivica Christmas Marathon” [EXCLUSIVE]

Actress Vivica A. Fox in an exclusive interview on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland sat down for a word with Bijou Star about how even through a pandemic she is blessed without the quarantine pounds but more importantly she wanted to share the news of her Christmas tradition that will carry on inspire of.

Vivica A. Fox will be bringing Christmas past to the present with ‘A Very Vivica Christmas Marathon’ and the Premiere of “Christmas Together” this Sunday, December 6th, on the ION network.

Christmas Together is about a brokenhearted New York painter, Ava (Anna Marie Dobbins), and a West Coast widower, Mason (Marc Herrmann), have their lives collide when Mason’s young daughter, Mia (Rylie Coe), rents out his guest house to Ava for Christmas, without her dad’s knowledge, in an attempt to convince her dad she is responsible enough to earn a dog for Christmas. Deb (Vivica Fox) the friendly neighbor is there to witness and encourage the blossoming relationship between Mason, Mia and Ava.

