GG Townson Talks Upcoming ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic, Growth As An Actress & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

The growth of actress GG Townson can’t really be explained! After initially appearing in roles such as In The Cut on Bounce TV and even appearances on Zoey 101 when she was a child, the Los Angeles native is stepping her game up with her portrayal as Cheryl “Salt” James for Lifetime’s upcoming biopic of groundbreaking hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa.

Townson spoke to AV from the Houston BMW Center Studios about taking on the massive role, how Salt joined Townson on set to help guide her through some of those moves, how the lesson of “read your contracts” is what she’d impart on anyone in music these days and more.

Watch the full interview from our YouTube channel above and see the trailer for the upcoming Salt-N-Pepa biopic as well! The film airs on Lifetime on Saturday, January 23.

