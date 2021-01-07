This Video Of Debbie Allen And Phylicia Rashad Will Warm Your Soul

Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad are queens of Houston. Jack Yates, Third Ward proud. Given the events of the pandemic, the two sisters haven’t been able to hang out and see one another but thanks to the power of technology, they linked up over Christmas for a chat about a number of things including their careers, tips for healing and remaining steadfast about life and more.

Here are a few gems you can take from their convo.

On Parenting: The sisters’ mother, Vivian Allen, had moved the family to Mexico as she tired of the racial segregation and limitations of the South. “She always took us with her. Take your children with you,” Allen says of what parents should do in terms of sticking together. “Don’t leave them behind. Take them with you. No matter how difficult it may be. Mama always took us with her because we were always part of her vision. We weren’t by accident becoming who we are, we were destined and we were raised to do somehing. And do something with creativity and do something that wasn’t just about ourseves.”

On Beauty Secrets: Phylicia is quick to give Debbie praise for being beautiful but the two of them will tell you for the sisters: good genes, drinking your water, exercising and keeping your skin clean.

“Your mental state, you got to be able to carry the weight of things and at certain times of the day be able to let it all go,” Allen says.

Watch the sisters hold court and dish on upcoming shows such as This Is Us, Grey’s Anatomy, Phylicia’s role in Soul and her time as a teacher at Howard University where she taught Susan Kelechi Watson, the late Chadwick Boseman and Between The World and Me director Kamilah Forbes.

