Comedian Ali Siddiq Joins Majic 102.1 With Funky Larry Jones

Radio One Houston is pleased to announce that Comedian Ali Siddiq has joined radio legend Funky Larry Jones weekdays 2pm – 7pm on KMJQ Majic 102.1. For decades Funky Larry Jones has been a staple voice in Houston putting a spotlight on issues that affect the black community. With the addition of Siddiq the Houston Community can expect to learn and grow while having fun laughing.

Ali Siddiq has traveled the comedy circuit for over 15 years using wit, thought provoking punch lines, life experiences and perfect comedic timing to engage diverse racial economic and cultural audiences through standup as a headliner and through multiple other mediums as a writer, producer and host.

Siddiq has either toured or worked with premier talent including D.L. Hughley, Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, J. Anthony Brown, Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley, Kevin Hart and many more. He has also appeared on many television networks including BET, NBC, HBO, Comedy Central and TV One to name a few. Siddiq was also a featured performer at Majic 102.1’s 35th Anniversary concert sharing the stage with Grammy-nominated Jill Scott and former Gap Band lead vocalist Charlie Wilson.

“Ali has always been like family to Radio One and we’re so excited that he can officially call Majic 102.1 home,” says Radio One Houston’s Vice President and General Manager, Pam McKay.

Recognized for his ability to connect with audiences Siddiq also uses that talent to connect with his community. Siddiq produces the Annual Jive Turkey Comedy Jam at the Houston Improv which produces donations for local nonprofit organizations.

Terri Thomas, Operations Manager of Radio One Houston says, “The energy of Ali and Funky Larry is like the sound of the dominos table at a family reunion! The perfect mix of funny, family and fun.”

“Ali and I have been friends for many years exchanging stories of life experiences while laughing at the ups and downs! I’m really excited for Houston to hear the love and chemistry we share every weekday afternoon,” says Funky Larry Jones.

Ali’s goal is to use comedy as a medium that helps the world to engage in conversations and realize that we as a people have more in common than we have different. Siddiq states “My philosophy is that happiness is laughter, laughter is comedy and comedy is therapy.”

