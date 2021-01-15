Majic Behind The Music: Raiche [LIVESTREAM]

One of our classic segments in Behind The Majic is making a return for 2021 and our first guest is none other than rising R&B singer Raiche! She joins Sky Houston for an intimate conversation and look into some of her favorite songs such as “Pick A Side” and “Funeral” as well as gives fans a glimpse into what she’s working on for 2021 and beyond.

