The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 44 – Dr. Antonio Webb

Episode 44 of The Public Affairs Podcast is here and our hosts KG Smooth and Funky Larry Jones welcome special guest Dr. Antonio Webb. Dr. Webb, a spine surgeon knows first-hand about battle whether it’s on the frontline as a combat veteran in Iraq, to battling the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

He joins the PAP crew to educate the audience on the latest COVID-19 updates, dispel rumors, and discuss the importance of the African American community being vaccinated.

You can listen to The Public Affairs Podcast below via SoundCloud or on any streaming platform of your choice!

Dr. Antonio Webb

 1 week ago
02.02.21
