CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]

You already know how Rock T does it and he’s predicting the winner and plays for Super Bowl LV.  The game goes down this weekend with Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay.  Rock T is diving deep into the play by play of each time and the reasons his team is going to win!  His prediction is that this team will win 34-27.

Hear to see what team Rock T thinks is going to take the win!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

16 photos Launch gallery

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

Continue reading What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

[caption id="attachment_2815488" align="alignleft" width="902"] Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty[/caption] Last week, film director Matthew Cherry decided that on Super Bowl Sunday, Black Twitter should rejoice and make it #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay instead. And that’s exactly what they did…and it was glorious. Here are 35 amazing Tweets honoring the iconic singing legend. Justin Timberlake who?

Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers VS Chiefs [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Rock-T

Lifestyle
Latest
Rock T’s Super Bowl LV Picks & Predictions-Buccaneers…
 4 hours ago
02.05.21
Close