You Won’t Believe Who Halle Berry’s 1st Kiss Was With And Why [VIDEO]

Long before there was a Reality Hour and the book ‘Is Them or Is It Me’ people had to turn to other alternatives to get their relationships on and/or back on track. The church was always there for marital counseling, but who was there to put us up on game? You know teach us about somethings so that we don’t have a situation like Daphne Bridgerton had on her first night with the Duke of Hastings? For Daphne Bridgerton her other wasn’t much help, so that is probably why Halle Berry chose to go with her BFF from back in the day to school her on romance so she wouldn’t have to get schooled by her boyfriend that could potentially have her lost and turned out.

In a recent interview on IG called “Bad & Booshy” Cleveland native, Oscar Award winning actress, Halle Berry, was asked about her first kiss. In 1986 Halle Berry’s response may have been different but in 2021 when folks being fluid has almost became a norm, Halle just put out there that her first kiss was with her female best friend. But it wasn’t for the reasons you may be thinking. Halle Berry explained that she had a boyfriend that she was interested in doing more than giving him a chicken peck kiss, she wanted to French kiss him however she didn’t know how, so her BFF hooked her up with a French kissing lesson.

According to Halle Berry:

“So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes,” “Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd.”

I wonder how LaShawn Boyd rated that kiss? Does anybody know where we can find LaShawn Boyd now?

Take a listen to Halle Berry spill the tea about French kissing 1:01 with her BFF below.

