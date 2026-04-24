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Free Breakfast at Chick-fil-A Tuesday? Say Less! 

Published on April 24, 2026
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Kandi's Sweet Deals
Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Tuesday, April 28th, Chick-fil-A is giving away FREE breakfast at their 59 & Kirby location (2715 S.W. Freeway) and select spots around the city. Pull up and enjoy the Kandi Sweet Deal of the Day!

FREE Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit on Tuesday from 6:30am to 10:30am at that same 59 & Kirby location and select spots. So yeah… Chick-fil-A said we’re not just feeding you, we’re taking care of your mornings too.

Bottom line—if you’re anywhere near 59 & Kirby tomorrow, you might as well swing through. Free breakfast? No catch? Yeah… I’ll see you in line.

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