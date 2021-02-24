Brian Courtney Wilson On Intentional Living, New Album & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Brian Courtney Wilson is still delivering faith and power to listeners across the globe. The Missouri City-based singer checks in with AV from the Houston BMW Center Studios to discuss his fifth album, ‘Still,’ why it was his hardest project to create, why he’s all about intentional living, how his music always has social connections to the world at large and more!

RELATED: Brian Courtney Wilson Launches Bible Plan On Bible App

RELATED: Watch Brian Courtney Wilson’s Cover For A Marvin Gaye Classic “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)”

Also On Majic 102.1: