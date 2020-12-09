Brian Courtney Wilson Launches Bible Plan On Bible App

via GospelGoodies.com:

Good news! Brian Courtney Wilson just released a new Bible reading plan in partnership with the YouVersion Bible App.

The six-day Bible reading plan titled, “Still: A Devotional Series with Brian Courtney Wilson,” is presented in a podcast style narrated by the singer himself. A press release states that Wilson hopes to “deepen the listeners’ time with God a thoughtful and contemplative devotional plan.” To join in on the #StillDevotional conversation, click here.

The plan comes at the heel of the release of his fifth album, STILL.

