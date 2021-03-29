CLOSE
News
Home

Mom & 16 Year-Old Son Shot And Killed In Gwinnett County, Georgia

Investigators are searching for a suspect allegedly responsible for the death of a 40-year-old woman and a 15-year-old male.  The two were found Friday afternoon suffering gunshot wounds in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The police received an emergency call around 2 p.m. that two people were shot inside of a home on Apple Gove Road, which is located between Buford and Flowery Branch.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, the police are on the search for 24-year-old William Jerome Adams, who they believe was in a relationship with the woman.  He’s believed to have fled the area in a 2010 black Audi car with the Georgia tag RWT9487.

The suspect is described by police as a “male, weighing approximately 210 pounds, and standing 6 feet and 2 inches tall.”
The Gwinnett Daily Post is asking for help from the public. Read more here for more information.

 

SEE ALSO: Delta Air Lines Praises Georgia’s New And ‘Improved’ Law Suppressing Voting Rights 

SEE ALSO: Police Forcibly Arrest Black Woman Legislator For Opposing Georgia’s New Voter Suppression Laws

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mom & 16 Year-Old Son Shot And Killed In Gwinnett County, Georgia  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Georgia

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
34 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
Mom & 16 Year-Old Son Shot And Killed…
 5 hours ago
03.29.21
Close