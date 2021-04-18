Hazel-E Suffers Serious Complications After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E recently underwent another plastic surgery operation and is now suffering serious complications as a result.

If you’ve been following Hazel’s story since her Love & Hip Hop days then you know that she’s no stranger to going under the knife. She was very open about getting a nose job after experiencing a major ATV accident, and while it’s been rumored that she’s gotten other work done in the past, she’s never been vocal about the procedures, until now.

This time, after receiving a doctor referral from former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Brandi Boyd, Hazel-E decided to go through with a “Mommy Makeover” in Turkey. However, after the procedure, she experienced what’s called a “fat necrosis” which, according to Medical News Today, is “a condition that occurs when a person experiences an injury to an area of fatty tissue.”

The reality star then took to Instagram Live to share with her fans that because of the botched procedure, her boobs had been removed. “So, they had to take my boobs,” she explained in the Live. “I was supposed to go home to America today. But, my boobs were leaking and it was a lot of fluid leaking the last couple of days. And it was making me really sick and I came in for dehydration. I have a good doctor here … they took care of me and today they decided life over death. They decided to remove my boobs.”

Hazel-E’s husband also took to the ‘Gram to share his frustrations with his wife’s condition, writing on Instagram stories, “the d——- doctor f—–d up my wife so bad and gave her a fat necrosis. You only get that from a bad boob job.” He continued, “she can’t even really walk and then they send her back without a wheelchair service that we had to pay for.” Brandi Boyd issued an emotional apology after hearing of Hazel’s condition, taking to Instagram to warn other women who might be considering going under the knife to do their homework. “This is a LESSON to do your homework or have real-life experience before recommending doctors or surgical zones to your loved ones (OR ANYBODY),” she wrote on the tearful IG post. “I feel responsible by telling her about this DANGEROUS / UNETHICAL practice.”

After many fans questioned Hazel-E’s decision to get the dangerous operation, she took to IG Stories to explain that she went through all of this just to get her old body back. “To embrace motherhood, you have to love every new flaw that comes with it,” she wrote. “Gut, nipples pointing to the ground, fatigue, backaches. This was the first thing I had tried to do for me since before I was pregnant.”

We can only hope this will be a lesson to anyone considering major plastic surgery and we pray that Hazel-E has a quick recovery.

