H-Town
HomeH-Town

Juneteenth: The Black History Of Houston

Juneteenth Radio One Houston Feature Image 2

Source: Avery Green / Radio One Digital

Houston’s rich black history goes behind Third Ward, Fifth Ward and more. The impact of Black creators, educators, investors and more fuel the lifeblood of the United States’ fourth-largest city, beginning with the official proclamation of Juneteenth on June 19, 1865.

Learn more about Houston’s history through our interactive map above, highlighting neighborhoods and culture hubs such Frenchtown, Emancipation Park and more. Learn the history of one of Houston’s major riots at Camp Logan (now Memorial Park) where Black soldiers from the 24th infantry regiment battled against hostile treatment from the Houston Police Department and their assault of an innocent woman.

Revel in the history of Freedman’s town outside Fourth Ward, Project Row House, Independence Heights and more. Houston’s vast history goes well beyond celebrating on merely a day or a month. It’s a daily occurrence which run through the citizens of the Bayou City through every waking breath.

RELATED: What Do The Symbols On The Juneteenth Flag Mean?

RELATED: 7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

45 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Continue reading Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

[caption id="attachment_2190357" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.”  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid Holiday “The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com.  It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.  RELATED: 19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!” Click HERE  to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

Juneteenth: The Black History Of Houston  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Juneteenth

Lifestyle
Latest
Juneteenth Radio One Houston Feature Image 2
Juneteenth: The Black History Of Houston
 12 hours ago
06.01.21
Close