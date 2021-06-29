Tyrese Reflects On John Singleton, His Return To The Stage & More [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese is promoting the world at this point. The actor recently earned yet another No. 1 at the box office with the latest installment of the Fast & Furious series in F9 and he’s set to return to Houston for an upcoming concert at the Arena Theatre in July.

But with now more than 20 years under his belt as an actor, he’s still thankful for it all.

“Still can’t believe I’m still here, still at it. God is amazing,” Tyrese told KG Smooth.

The father of three girls, Tyrese can readily tell you there’s no ease about raising teenagers learning about the world. “At 14, you gotta start confronting the reality there definitely are some crazy folks out here. But hey, you have to raise them and pour into them and hope when you send them out there into the world, even at junior high and high school, that you’re around as much influence and an impression around them where they’re making decisions on behalf of what you instill in them, even when you’re not around to see them.”

With his busy schedule as an actor, he refers to himself as a “unicorn” when it comes to stepping back on the stage again. Although the California native is known for classic singles such as “Lately,” “Sweet Lady,” and “How You Gonna Act Like That,” he hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s Black Rose led by the hit single, “Shame.” Still, he’s more than thankful for the fans who support him regardless of how long it may be between new releases.

“I can’t explain the love affair I have with my supporters and fans,” he says. “It’s not like I drop albums or singles every other week … I don’t know what it is but I’m very grateful. All of us have been tucked away trying to survive this unexpected thing. So to know that people are vaccinated, to know that people are trying to put their toe back in the water, it’s amazing to know they gon’ show up and dance with me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyrese reflected on the late John Singleton, who gave him his acting start in Baby Boy which turned 20 this month and how Tyrese paid it forward by getting Singleton in the director’s chair for 2 Fast 2 Furious.

When Baby Boy comes up, Tyrese gets emotional. “Let me make this even deeper. John Singleton put me in my first movie, Baby Boy and gave me my first official gig in Hollywood. And I actually got John Singleton the gig for directing 2 Fast 2 Furious. So this week is an emotional week for me, cause John Singleton said, first of all, they couldn’t get a deal done with Vin Diesel for the movie so it opened up a door for me to star alongside Paul Walker. To this day, I have never seen Fast 1.”

Watch KG’s full interview with Tyrese up top.

