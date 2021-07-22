‘Funky’ Larry Jones, Radio One GM Pam McKay Nominated For Texas Radio Hall Of Fame

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

For over 40-plus years, ‘Funky’ Larry Jones has been a staple in radio, from Alabama to Houston and cities all over the country. Now our beloved “uncle” is a nominee to become a member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame!

In 2019, Jones explained how one day at Alabama State University which changed his life and gave him his confidence to not only become a radio legend but one of the voices of Majic 102.1!

“1974, Alabama State University,” Jones said, “I am hosting a founder’s day program and after the program, a local announcer who was in the audience and a graduate of State found me and asked me did I think about a career in radio. I told him, ‘I had not.’ He says, ‘You sound like you can do this. Go down to the local radio station, give them my name, tell them you want to audition for a weekend position.'”

Additionally, Pamela McKay, general manager of Radio One Houston was also nominated to join the Texas Radio Hall of Fame! The native Houstonian and graduate of Texas Southern University originally spent a decade as a sales manager before being elevated to President of iHeartMedia in the Austin, Texas area beginning in 2006. She joined the Radio One family in September 2017 and has steered Radio One Houston in new highs over the course of her tenure, from the Harvey Did Not Win home giveaway in 2018 to the return of Praise 92.1 to terrestrial airwaves and more.

A community advocate at heart, McKay maintains membership at the Center for Child Protection, March of Dimes and the Alliance for Women in Media.

Congrats to both!

