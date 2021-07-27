The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 69 – As ONE Foundation | Phyllis Frempong

Source: Jonathan Cook / Radio One Digital

On an all-new episode of The Public Affairs Podcast, Uncle Funky and KG Smooth are joined by members of the Houston-based foundation As One. As One, in partnership with One Delta Plaza Educational Center will host a day of caring blood drive in honor of International Sickle Cell Caregivers Day, established to celebrate the birthday of Wendy Ann Darling 1 – 6 pm, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at One Delta Plaza, located at 3333 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, TX 77021.

Also on the show, the duo are joined by the “Fibroid Queen” Phyllis Frempong. A Speaker, Registered Nurse, Fibroids Advocate, Certified Fitness & Yoga coach, Phyllis is one of the 90 percent of women affected by fibroids by the age of 50.

Listen to the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast below on Spotify, Soundcloud or your preferred podcast app.

