‘King Richard’: Will Smith Debuts Trailer For Richard Williams Biopic About Raising Venus & Serena

Will Smith‘s potential Oscar winner has arrived.

The longtime actor shared the trailer for King Richard on Wednesday (July 28), a film centered around Richard Williams and the story of how he raised Venus and Serena Williams to help mold them into two of the more iconic athletes and women of all-time.

Buoyed by unconventional methods and a drive to shape his girls into tennis greats, Williams’ story is one of pushing his daughters to tap into their talents and their confidence. “This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams,” Smith tells the Williams girls in the trailer. “But they’re going to respect y’all.”

The film is executive produced by Venus and Serena Williams alongside their sister Isha Price. Actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton portray Venus and Serena respectively and the film is set to be released on HBO Max and in theaters on November 9. Watch the full trailer above.

