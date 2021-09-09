Third Arrest Made In Killing Of New Orleans Police Officer & His Friend Near The Galleria

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

A third man has been arrested for an August shooting outside a Galleria restaurant which sent shockwaves through Southeast Texas and Louisiana.

According to court records, 19-year-old Khalil Jden Nelson was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder following the deaths of 41-year-old New Orleans police detective Everett Briscoe and his friend, 43-year-old Dyrin (DJ) Riculfy. KHOU first made the news of his arrest.

The two men were shot at Grotto Ristorante on August 21. Briscoe succumbed to his injuries at a local area hospital while Riculfy was placed in a medically induced coma before dying of his injuries on September 1.

“We learned today that Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy has unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained in the August 21 shooting in Houston, Texas that also claimed the life of NOPD Det. Everett Briscoe,” NOPD said in a statement. “On behalf of myself and the entire New Orleans Police Department, we want to offer our thoughts, prayers and condolences to the Riculfy family and friends, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and all whose lives were touched by DJ.”

Both men were in Houston as part of a group trip for their Zulu chapter. While dining at Grotto, the men were approached by 19-year-old Frederick Jackson and 21-year-old Anthony Jenkins. Jenkins and Jackson attempted to rob the group before one gunman opened fire, striking Briscoe and Riculfy. The robbers later fled in a Nissan Altima before being arrested on August 27.

Jenkins and Jackson were charged with capital murder and prosecutors said the death penalty is “on the table” for their alleged actions.

