Pastor John Gray Shuts Down Cheating Allegations Again & Talks ‘Trust Equity’ With His Wife

A Relentless Church leader’s relentlessly clearing the air.

Amid previous rumors that he was cheating on his wife, megachurch leader Pastor John Gray is speaking out on building trust, and we’ve got an exclusive look.

On this week’s episode of ALLBLK’s “Social Society”, host Kendall Kyndall along with a lineup of experts dig into “church hurt”, the concept that one’s religious beliefs may have affected their personal or professional life.

For Relentless Church leader John Gray, his headline-making scandal hurt the trust of his congregation, but moreover the trust of his wife. According to the Pastor who says he “doesn’t just preach Jesus, he needs Jesus” and has “knife wounds in his back” from insecurity and jealousy, has done internal work to gain “trust equity” with his spouse.

“Building trust with a congregation is secondary to building trust equity with my wife,” said Gray on ALLBLK’s Social Society. “When you attempt to throw away your marriage because of your own pain, your own shame, your own sexual repression, things that happened in childhood—you’ve gotta dig deeper than ‘I’m sorry.’ I’m sorry can be genuine but if you don’t do the internal work, you’re gonna come back and do it again.”

He then candidly said THIS to Kendall Kyndall.

“There were all these things swirling–‘ he’s slept with this and that’— the only woman I’ve been inside of is my wife,” said Gray. “Let’s get that straight.”

Gray added that he’s guilty of “trusting people with the deepest pars of his pain that didn’t deserve it.”

This is not the first time the Pastor’s defended himself and his family amid cheating allegations. While denying infidelity in 2019, he urged people to stop sending slanderous messages to his wife and praised his First Lady for remaining by his side and “loving him through” the controversy.

“The last three months have been the hardest of my life,” said Gray. “So many things said about me. Some of it true. Most of it not. I’m fair game. My wife and kids are not. My brokenness is my own. Don’t dishonor the one who loved me through it. Ever.”

Also during his time with Kendall they play a fun game, discuss how at his church “you belong before you believe” and he offers his take on “being in the world but not of it.”

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

