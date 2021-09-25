Fugees Reunite For 1st Time In 15 Years At New York’s Pier 17, World Tour Launching Soon [Photos]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Hip-Hop community was all shocked and pleasantly surprised by the news this week that the Fugees were reuniting for the first time in 15 years ahead of other exciting news. The New Jersey trio rocked the stages of Pier 17 in New York, and they’ll take their talents on the road with the launch of their international tour in November.

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Praz Michel were all in tow to perform select songs from their classic second album, The Score, as the album is celebrating its 25th anniversary as of this past February.

The Fugees rocked standout tracks such as “How Many Mics, “Zealots,” “Fu-Gee-La, and “Killing Me Softly” among other tracks. Ms. Lauryn Hill said to the fans at one point to “respect the miracle” of the band reuniting considering it was just five years shy of two decades since they’ve done so. Wyclef Jean, a proud native of Haiti, also had a message for President Joe Biden regarding migrants from his homeland in hopes of the administration granting them asylum.

Fugees will embark on their 2021 world tour on November 2 in Chicago with a handful of dates already announced. The listing of cities where the crew will be rocking is listed out below.

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???

