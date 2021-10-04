Teen Charged With Murder In Deadly Houston Crash Which Killed 3 Valets

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault following a deadly crash which killed three valets at Prospect Part on Fountain View on Friday (October 1).

Ahmedal Modawi faces three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the three valets – Fnan Measho, Eric Orduna and Nick Rodriguez. Modawi is currently hospitalized after flipping his vehicle.

A balloon release will be held Monday (October 4) in honor of the valets.

The teen was allegedly doing donuts in a nearby parking lot by a sergeant before he fled down a residential street. Modawi was speeding when his white Infiniti G37 spun out, flipped and crashed. Both Modawi and a passenger in his vehicle were hospitalized with broken legs.

A sobriety test was conducted and Modawi was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“My son, and these poor other families are mourning just like us because of them,” Orduna’s mother, Rose, said. “That police chase shouldn’t have happened. It shouldn’t have been like that. So, now we have to bury my son and two other young guys. One of them was my son’s friend. Very good kids, just nice. It just breaks my heart.”

Measho’s parents have launched a GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses and remembered the 18-year-old Bellaire High School grad as “the breadwinner” for his younger siblings. He was studying criminology at the University of Houston-Downtown and wanted to be a police officer.

