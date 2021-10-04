Netflix Honors Chadwick Boseman With $5.4 Million Scholarship In His Name At Howard University

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The loss of celebrated actor Chadwick Boseman to cancer last year is still hard for many to fathom, but his memory is continuing to live on in ways that are sure to last forever.

Following the renaming of its College Of Fine Arts center after the Black Panther actor, Howard University went further in honoring the school’s late alumnus by establishing a multimillion-dollar scholarship in his name with help from streaming giant Netflix.

The official Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship consists of $5.4 million and will cover four years of tuition for students attending the Fine Arts center named after him. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will act as the inaugural scholarship donor and award one incoming freshman annually with the scholarship. To kick things off for this year, one award has been issued for each class year: freshman musical theatre major Sarah Long, sophomore acting major Shawn Smith, junior theatre arts administration major Janee’ Ferguson and senior dance major Deirdre Dunkin each made history as first-ever recipients.

More details on how the Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will operate, via THR:

“‘This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students,’ Howard president Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a statement. ‘I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.’

The Boseman scholarship will preferentially consider students in the dramatic arts, and those who exemplify the late actor’s values, described as:

A Drive for Excellence : Students who are continuously working toward improvement and putting in time above and beyond the basic requirements. This includes engagement in academic departments, campus or community organizations.

: Students who are continuously working toward improvement and putting in time above and beyond the basic requirements. This includes engagement in academic departments, campus or community organizations. Leadership : Students who have the personal fortitude to do what is right, even when this means they are in the minority. They exhibit honesty and are trustworthy, caring and ethical. They keep their word and honor their commitments while accepting consequences and admitting their mistakes.

: Students who have the personal fortitude to do what is right, even when this means they are in the minority. They exhibit honesty and are trustworthy, caring and ethical. They keep their word and honor their commitments while accepting consequences and admitting their mistakes. Respect : Students who treat others fairly. They listen to and accept input from others. They maintain self-control and exhibit consideration for the things and people that they encounter.

: Students who treat others fairly. They listen to and accept input from others. They maintain self-control and exhibit consideration for the things and people that they encounter. Empathy : Students who show kindness and understanding toward all those they encounter and actively listen in an effort to understand the unique experiences of others. They advocate for their community by identifying needs and working to meet them.

: Students who show kindness and understanding toward all those they encounter and actively listen in an effort to understand the unique experiences of others. They advocate for their community by identifying needs and working to meet them. Passion: Students who show an ardent desire to absorb all aspects of the art of storytelling. They understand the deeply rooted, critical importance of storytellers as cultural historians and aspire to inform, uplift and strengthen their community through their work.

As we continue to mourn the late Hollywood star along with those he’s influenced over the years, it’s heartwarming to know the name Chadwick Boseman won’t be soon forgotten by the world and more specifically future HU graduates.

