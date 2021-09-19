The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 77 – Douglas Griffith & IWAM

Senior Officer Douglas Griffith with the Gang Task Force and Divisional Gang Unit, talks about the uptick in violent crimes across Texas and the nation. He also touches on how bail reform lets criminals back on the street to commit more crimes.

Dr. D. Tyler Brown is the CEO and Founder of the International Women’s Alliance Ministries. Dr. Brown talks about the Grand Me’re Honors and Emcee Awards luncheon benefiting the Roberta Tyler Handy Mentoring and Education Program.

