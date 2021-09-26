The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 78 – Adrian Mack & AAMA

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Adrian Mack, “The Celebrity Game King” and founder of Konfuzion Hoops, talks about the Celebrity Basketball Game. The game will benefit breast cancer and domestic violence awareness, as October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) 50th Anniversary is being celebrated during this Hispanic Heritage Month. Chief Development Officer, Debbie Ortiz talks about AAMA and its services.

