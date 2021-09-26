The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 78 – Adrian Mack & AAMA

Adrian Mack, “The Celebrity Game King” and founder of Konfuzion Hoops, talks about the Celebrity Basketball Game. The game will benefit breast cancer and domestic violence awareness, as October is Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) 50th Anniversary is being celebrated during this Hispanic Heritage Month. Chief Development Officer, Debbie Ortiz talks about AAMA and its services.

Press play on the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast below and subscribe to the show on Spotify, Apple Podcast or wherever you get your podcasts.

