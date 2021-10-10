The Public Affairs Podcast
The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 80 – Joni Zavitsanos & The Living Icons Exhibit

Artist Joni Zavitsanos’ art exhibit, Living Icons: A Commemoration of the Victims of Houston’s COVID-19 Pandemic, will showcase a memorial tribute/art installation depicting over 600 local COVID-19 victims. This remarkable exhibit will run from October 2021 through Spring of 2022 at The Health Museum.

