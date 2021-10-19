Falynn Pina Engaged To Her Boo Jaylan Banks After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Scandal

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Falynn Pina is heading back down the aisle again. Pina, who began making headlines after her soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia got engaged to Porsha Williams, got engaged to Jaylan Banks.

Pina was gushing about her new engagement via social media.

“I said YES!!!” Pina captioned a photo of her new wedding bling. “I have no clue how @itsjaylanbanks pulled this big surprise off but I have not stopped balling my eyes out. I love you baby.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Banks is the very man Guobadia accused Pina of having an affair with while they were married. Pina adamantly denied that she was unfaithful during their marriage. Guobadia even posted and deleted a video of Banks driving at his home to see Pina while he wasn’t there.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon captioned the video back in June 2021. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras. The dumb f***s forgot the security cameras cover 360-degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras. Smdh. There are more receipts if needed.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Guobadia has also claimed Pina was pregnant then. Banks denied the allegations and said he was just Pina’s best friend and assistant. In August 2021, Pina and Banks revealed they were expecting their first child together.

Pina already has three sons while Banks is becoming a first-time father.

“I’m as ready as I can ever be,” Banks said in him and Pina’s pregnancy announcement video. “I’ve always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life, so I’m giving back to the boys what I’ve never received…I’m ready to start the new adventure with you.”

SEE ALSO:

Gary’s Tea: Falynn Guobadia Says If She Blames Porsha Williams For Her Divorce With Simon [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia’s Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH]

Falynn To Share What Led To Divorce In Tell-All Interview And Simon Responds: ‘The Face of Cheating Wife…‘

Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized 4 photos Launch gallery Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized 1. Falynn shut down she's 8-9 Months pregnant by revealing baby bump 🙄😏#falynnguobadia #therealhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofatlanta #PorshaWilliams pic.twitter.com/4nVeOjfZfL — TheBravoShaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) August 18, 2021 1 of 4 1 of 4 2. So #falynnguobadia / #falynnpina is actually pregnant? So she really was (allegedly) cheating with that dude? And people dragged #PorshaWilliams ? 😒😒 — MUVA LewinskyEscobar (@TapiwaCharity) August 18, 2021 2 of 4 2 of 4 3. Porsha Williams and Simon still ain’t shit either way. But Falynn Pina #falynnguobadia pic.twitter.com/T7ggNHULsr — Chris (@chrisloves93) August 17, 2021 3 of 4 3 of 4 4. Plot twist…What if the baby come out looking like Simon? #RHOA #falynnguobadia #PorshaWilliams pic.twitter.com/I7KH0U4NHW — Noname’ (@Ms_No_Name_) August 18, 2021 4 of 4 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized Falynn Pina and her new man Jaylan Banks announced that THEY’RE PREGNANT. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://www.instagram.com/p/CSaTQUrAGFh/ After the explosion of her marriage and friendships on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Falynn and her ex-husband who is now dating Porsha Williams, have been airing all of their business out in headlines. Before their divorce became official there were allegations from Simone that Falynn had an extramarital affair. Whether those rumors were true or not, a few weeks after their divorce was finalized Falynn and her best friend/assistant announced they are expecting a child of their own. This will be Jaylan’s first child. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). “Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby,” said Falynn on the “Meet The Pinas”YouTube channel. “Jaylan and I are expecting. We’re adding another little one to the crazy bunch, it’s Jaylan’s first baby. I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of the blogs have somehow caught wind of our little news but we wanted to make sure we made it past the two-month mark,” she added. See the full announcement video and reactions below… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQff9nrO3Gg&t=25s SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! RELATED: Gary's Tea: Da Brat Goes OFF About Falynn Guobadia's Tell-All Interview Exposing Simon! [WATCH] RELATED: Gary's Tea: Falynn Guobadia Says If She Blames Porsha Williams For Her Divorce With Simon [WATCH] RELATED: Whew Chile, The Ghetto: RHOA Fans Reacts To Porsha Williams' Engagement Announcement HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Reactions To RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia’s Pregnancy With Her Assistant A Few Weeks After Divorce Was Finalized

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Falynn Pina Engaged To Her Boo Jaylan Banks After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Scandal was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com