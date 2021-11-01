Bakari Sellers Breaks Down Why Your Vote Matters In Tomorrow’s Election Day [WATCH]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Election Day Tuesday is tomorrow, and we wanted to put a special highlight on the occasion for “Trending Topics” today to reiterate just how important it is to get out and vote on a local scale.

Thankfully, we had attorney and CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers call in to answer any questions you might have about hitting up the polls.

From knowing what to bring along to making sure you’re even in the right place, Sellers gives some helpful tips on how to get prepared today in order to change the future of your local leadership tomorrow. From school curriculums and Medicaid to, yes, even the legalization of marijuana, this is where your voice and vote will truly make an impact.

Check out an important Election Day 2021 interview with Bakari Sellers below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

