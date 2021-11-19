Vice President Kamala Harris Will Be The First Woman With Presidential Powers

According to CNN, a temporary transfer of power will be given to Vice President Kamala Harris as President Joe Biden will be put under anesthesia for his routine colonoscopy on Friday (November 19).

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reported the news.

On Friday, Biden went to Walter Reed Medical Center for his first annual physical since becoming President. It is required that when a President goes into a medical procedure that requires anesthesia, the Vice President assumes presidential power.

“The nation’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president will break yet another barrier when she temporarily steps into the acting role. Harris will work from her office in the West Wing while Biden is under anesthesia”, Psaki said in a statement.

The move has been made before, such as Vice President Dick Cheney’s takeover for President George W. Bush while he’d have his annual colonoscopy routine during his term.

