Tank Clears Up ‘Trouble’ Over His Viral Music Challenge!

While we were all stuck at home during the pandemic, artists took to the web and helped keep us entertained while the whole world was on pause. One of the most memorable moments was when Tank “accidentally” started the “Can We Talk” Challenge, which definitely took on a life of its own!

Of course it was all in good fun, and boy did we get a lot of … interesting versions of the classic 90s jam by Tevin Campbell. Our very own Sky Houston spoke with Tank about that and a whole lot more. Check out the interview below!