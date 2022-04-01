Dr. Gina Paige Reveals Sky Houston’s African Ancestry Results

Have you ever wondered where your people originated from? Perhaps you are aware of your family’s history going back a few generations, but now, thanks to the marvels of modern science, we can discover the regions of Africa that served as the homeland of ancestors we never knew existed.

In her last talk with Dr. Gina Paige, Sky Houston expressed excitement about tracing her family’s roots. Today Dr. Paige is back, and she’s ready to reveal Sky’s African ancestry results.

More about AfricanAncestry.com

Founded in 2003 by Dr. Rick Kittles and Gina Paige, African Ancestry is the world leader in tracing maternal and paternal lineages of African descent having helped more than 1,000,000 people re-connect with the roots of their family tree. With the industry’s largest and most comprehensive database of over 30,000 indigenous African DNA samples, African Ancestry determines specific countries and specific ethnic groups of origin with an unrivaled level of detail, accuracy and confidence. African Ancestry is committed to providing a unique service to the black community by working daily to improve the cultural, emotional, physical, spiritual and economic wellbeing of people across the African Diaspora.

Also On Majic 102.1: