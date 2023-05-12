Mary J Blige Looked Bomb In Mugler For The Strength Of A Woman Festival

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige kicked off the second iteration of her annual Strength of a Woman Festival over the weekend and of course, she looked bomb while doing it.

To start the weekend festivities, the Queen of R&B stunned festival goers when she rocked a two piece brown Mugler look. The top featured sheer detailing on the sleeves, shoulders and midriff with brown paneling at the chest and arms. She paired the look with matching brown slacks and wore gold heels to compliment the look. She accessorized the slay with Vanclee Farpels jewelry to match her gold shoes and wore a gold, Hermes Birkin bag to match. As for her hair, she rocked her blonde tresses in loose curls which were parted over to one side of her stunning face.

Check out the look below.

Mary’s Strength of a Woman festival is held this weekend in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. This year’s festival will feature an array of celebrities like Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker, Muni Long, and more. Festival attendees will get a chance to enjoy a celebration of hip hop with performances by Blige with her peers.

“I’m so excited to bring our Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit back to Atlanta for its second year,” Mary said in a recent interview. “Having the opportunity to continue to uplift, inspire, and build amongst a community of women is the reason why we created this festival. I’m so grateful for all of the support from our performers and participants and of course Live Nation Urban, Pepsi and our additional partners who are committed to celebrating and creating community for Black women.”

