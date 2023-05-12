LSU Issues Apology Over Star Player’s 9/11 Lyrics [Video]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

With newfound stardom comes newfound scrutiny. LSU has apologized for Flau’jae Johnson’s 9/11 lyrics in her new song.

As spotted on TMZ, the NCAA women’s basketball champion is also skilled in another sport. The guard has been pursuing a rap career and has found a way to leverage her recent celebrity to cast a light on her music. This week, Johnson released a video to her freestyle over Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.” Her version though, featured a pun on the horrific terrorist attacks that took place back in 2001. “In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers,” which references the popular Porsche luxury coupe and the World Trade Center.

While the track didn’t garner a lot of views upon release, the lyric in question quickly went viral online. So much so that senior officials at Louisiana State University responded to the matter saying they had a word with Flau’jae Johnson. “We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” LSU said in a exclusive statement to Fox News. “We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Flau’jae Johnson has yet to comment publicly on the matter. You can see a clip from the video below.

