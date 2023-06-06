The hottest rides on the around made their way to Comicpalooza 2023 in Houston this yea, and with it, came fan favorites from previous showcases in addition to all new entries.
Themed with iconic art themes from the world of anime and other recognizable pop-culture darlings, attendees and car fanatics were treated to a feast for the eyes. An exciting addition to the Itasha Showdown for Comicpalooza 2023 was a motorcycle category, which proved to be a welcomed addition to the annual event.
Check out some standout anime-inspired artwork below and for extreme motor-enthusiasts, take a look at even more memorable rides here.
Houston’s Comicpalooza Anime Car Show 2023: Our Favorite Rides [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
