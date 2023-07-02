Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are searching for at least two suspects who opened fire on a group of people at a neighborhood block party in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore.

According to police, two people were killed in the mass shooting early Sunday, and dozens were injured.

Police said 30 people were shot, ranging from the ages of 13 to 32 years old, in the 800 block of Gretna Court.

At least 14 of those victims were minors.

Police say they got reports of gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman died at the scene and a 20-year-old died at a local hospital. Police said three others are in critical condition.

The University of Maryland Medical System stated that 12 victims were taken to Shock Trauma Center, and four patients are being treated at the hospital’s pediatric emergency department.

“When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. “We located one female adult deceased on the scene, nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region.”

Nine critically injured patients were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers, according to hospital officials.

All other patients have been treated and released.

