Listen Live
H-Town

Majic Crew Attends ‘The Color Purple’ Advanced Screening!

Published on December 5, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
The Color Purple

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

On Christmas Day, you’re cordially invited to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

KG Smooth and Sky Houston

Source: General / Radio One

Our very own Sky Houston and KG Smooth joined a special advanced screening of the film, which stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

RELATED: Fantasia Opens Up About Going Broke And Healing Through ‘The Color Purple’

RELATED: Watch: Oprah Winfrey and The New Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ React To The Official Trailer

The Color Purple

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One

A line of excited fans packed the Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 (7600 Katy Fwy). In addition to attending the film, Sky Houston served as the master of ceremony for the evening, building crowd anticipation before the film started.

Check out the film’s official trailer below.

 

 

 

 

 

More from Majic 102.1

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close