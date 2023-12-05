Majic Crew Attends ‘The Color Purple’ Advanced Screening!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On Christmas Day, you’re cordially invited to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

Our very own Sky Houston and KG Smooth joined a special advanced screening of the film, which stars Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Grammy-winning artist Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut.

A line of excited fans packed the Houston Marq*E Stadium 23 (7600 Katy Fwy). In addition to attending the film, Sky Houston served as the master of ceremony for the evening, building crowd anticipation before the film started.

