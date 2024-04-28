Listen Live
Turkey Leg Hut Responds To Video of Saturday Night Fire

Published on April 28, 2024

Turkey Leg Hut owner Nakia Holmes took to social media Sunday morning (April 28) to address reports and video that appeared to show the popular Houston eatery on fire Saturday night.

In response, Holmes shared the following image on her Instagram page.

Below the image, Holmes wrote the following:

I wish to address a recent incident that has been circulating in news reports. Last night, a small fire occurred in a warehouse area adjacent to our restaurant. Thankfully, it was quickly contained, and most importantly, no one was injured. Despite this incident, I want to assure you that our restaurant remains a safe and welcoming space. We are OPEN FOR BUSINESS and will resume regular operations starting at 11:00 AM today. Both walk-ins and reservations are warmly welcomed. Your support in times like these is incredibly heartening. We look forward to serving you your favorite meals with the care and dedication you have always known us for.

Thank you for standing with us. Together, we are #TLHSTRONG.

Just one month ago, Turkey Leg Hut’s business office caught fire in the museum district.

Turkey Leg Hut Responds To Video of Saturday Night Fire  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

