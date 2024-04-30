Listen Live
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
R&B Kickback Concert

Source: Radio One / General

Tell us more about the music YOU love for a chance to win $250 PLUS tickets to the Ladies R&B Kickback on on Friday May 10th with performance by Faith Evans, 702, Ginuwine , Next ,Booby V, Jon B, and Pleasure P at the Arena Theatre.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE OUR MUSIC SURVEY FOR YOUR CHANCE

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Praise in the Park
News

Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024

Mostyn Law
Lifestyle

Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!

R&B Kickback Concert
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert

Relationships

You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions

Black Health 365
Black Health 365

Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change

No image available
New Music

NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface “Hurt You”

No image available
Entertainment News

Are Donna Summer’s Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close