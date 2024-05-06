Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.
Take a look for yourself in the clip below.
-
Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Black Health 365: Raising Awareness Inspiring Change