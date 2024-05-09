Was he looking for a viral moment, or genuinely looking for a unique way to connect with his students? Social media has been going back and forth with a video that has been racking up views. The post, uploaded to social media, shows a teacher typing away as students unbraid his hair in the classroom.
RELATED: School Board Votes to Pull Topics Like Diversity, Vaccines and More From Text Books
RELATED: 50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business Labs At 3 Schools
RELATED: Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School
Many users say it’s downright inappropriate and unprofessional – no matter the work setting. While others argue that it’s a harmless moment between an instructor and his pupils… while there are those who find the whole thing unsettling.
Check out the clip below.
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Nominate a Houston Mom for her chance to win $1,000 CASH!
-
Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]
-
Win $250 PLUS Tickets To The Ladies R+B Kickback Concert
-
Save The Date: Praise in The Park Returns April 27, 2024
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Brian McKnight’s Concert Canceled Amid Controversial Remarks About His Children
-
[VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video
-
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton & Babyface "Hurt You"